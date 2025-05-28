Netflix India just dropped the news that four of its most-loved shows are returning — and it’s the kind of binge-worthy update fans were waiting for. Mismatched, Black Warrant, The Royals, and Maamla Legal Hai are all coming back with new seasons, fresh drama, and familiar faces.

Mismatched is wrapping up with its final season, as Dimple and Rishi take one last shot at figuring out love, life, and everything in between. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf return with that same spark fans can’t get enough of, and the emotional finale promises laughter, nostalgia, and a playlist that’ll hit you right in the feels.

Over in Black Warrant, things are about to get even more intense inside Tihar Jail. Zahan Kapoor reprises his role in this gritty prison drama based on real-life stories, with creator Vikramaditya Motwane hinting at deeper, darker themes in Season 2.

Meanwhile, The Royals is going full throttle on the glam. After trending in 58 countries, the modern-day royal drama is back with more palace intrigue, firecracker banter, and high-society chaos. As showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy puts it, Season 2 will be “bigger, bolder, and more fabulous.”

And yes, Maamla Legal Hai returns with more courtroom comedy. The quirky Patparganj crew is back, joined by new faces like Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Kusha Kapila, ready to stir up fresh legal misadventures.

Netflix’s 2025 lineup is clearly stacking up to be huge — with returning hits and new seasons of Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show also on the way. Ready your watchlists.