Four films from Northeast India have been selected for the Indian Panorama section of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), bringing stories from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram to one of the country's major cinematic platforms.

The selection includes two feature films and two non-feature films, which will be screened at the festival scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026.

Among the feature films, Urum (Spirit) from Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a milestone as the first Nyishi-language film to be selected for the Indian Panorama section. Directed by Duyu Tabyo, the psychological thriller will also have its world premiere at the festival.

Set in a remote mountain village in Arunachal Pradesh, the film explores indigenous memory, trauma and buried truths through the story of a father struggling with guilt and recurring visions after the death of his young daughter.

The second feature film, Surjyamukhi (Sunflower), is an Assamese drama directed by actor, filmmaker and theatre practitioner Antara G.G. Choudhury. Also set for its world premiere at IFFI, the film follows two colleagues, Pushpal and Prarthana, whose initial rivalry gradually develops into friendship and romance. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they discover a lost bag of money, forcing them to confront a series of moral dilemmas.

The non-feature film selection includes Red Carpet, a 30-minute Assamese documentary written and directed by filmmaker Aimee Baruah. Set in the Karbi Anglong hills, the documentary follows a Karbi weaver from Donkamokam village on a journey that takes her to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Through her journey, the film documents the region's traditional handloom practices and highlights the efforts of indigenous artisans to preserve their weaving heritage.

The other selection, Chalo India With Eric Ji - Mizoram, is a 48-minute English documentary directed by Rajdeep Choudhury. The film follows former British Member of Parliament and history teacher Eric Ollerenshaw OBE as he travels through Mizoram, exploring its society, culture and everyday life.

It examines the state's high literacy levels, civic discipline and football culture, while also documenting the role of Mizo women in business, education and community leadership.

The four selections bring different aspects of Northeast India's cultural heritage and contemporary society to the Indian Panorama, with films spanning indigenous storytelling, relationships, traditional crafts and social life.