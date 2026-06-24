Fred Again announces first India tour with three-city run in December

British electronic music producer and performer Fred Again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026.

According to a press note, the artist will perform at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR on December 5, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 9, and NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on December 13.

The shows will feature music spanning his career, from the early Actual Life releases to tracks from his latest project, USB. The performances will also mark his first live shows since his Italy concerts in September 2025 and his only live tour of 2026.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Fred wrote: “India, it's happening. Finallyyyyy.” He added that the response from Indian fans had been overwhelming, saying, “Haven't had this many messages from a place since we first toured Australia! We are beyond excited to come.”

Before emerging as a solo artist under the name Fred again.., the British musician had already built a reputation as one of the industry's leading producers. He won Producer of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards and has co-written and produced music for artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding and Little Mix.

The India tour will give fans their first opportunity to experience Fred again..’s acclaimed live show, which has become known for blending electronic music with live performance and audience interaction.