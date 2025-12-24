‘Takes blood, sacrifice and nightmares to become an artist’: Joi Barua on the soul behind Free Bird

“It takes blood, sacrifice and nightmares to become a free bird,” said singer-composer Joi Barua while speaking about the making of ‘Free Bird’, the final song from the film ‘Roi Roi Binale’.

Barua shared that the idea for ‘Free Bird’ was conceived last year when he met Zubeen Garg in Mumbai. At the time, Zubeen was in the middle of working on what would later become his last musical film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’. During the meeting, the two musicians decided to collaborate on a song, with Zubeen envisioning it as a reggae-style track infused with his unmistakable musical signature.

Sung by Joi Barua and Papon, ‘Free Bird’ is a song that inspires and uplifts. More than just a composition, it reflects Zubeen Garg’s journey, his unstoppable spirit, the hope people find in him, and his identity as an artist who is far more than just a singer. A legend whose tunes have touched almost every household in Assam, Zubeen’s music has consistently carried stories of resilience, belief and cultural pride.

The buoyant rhythm of ‘Free Bird’ gives a kick to life, filling the listener with light and energy. In the latter part of the song, the scale subtly shifts, introducing a lighter, freer tone that adds depth to its emotional arc. The track is composed by Zubeen Garg, with vocals by Joi Barua and Papon, and lyrics penned by Sasanka Samir.

The lyrics—

“Free bird mitha mitha gaan,

Pakhi meli ura tumar mitha mon,

Free bird mathu tumiye gaan,

Maya xona tumi mayabini mon”—

speak of freedom, sweetness and a soaring spirit. The song draws a metaphor from the eucalyptus tree that rises tall to reach sunlight, symbolising those who choose to follow their own calling and rise above challenges to find their light.

Reflecting on the journey of an artist, Barua added that becoming one requires sacrifice and endurance. “There are sleepless nights and nightmares, but after the struggle, the morning eventually comes,” he said.

That essence is deeply felt in the voices of Joi Barua and Papon. ‘Free Bird’ ultimately becomes a song for everyone, about individuals following their own path, embracing their own journey, and flying towards their own sunlight.

Closing the conversation, Barua underlined the larger message. “It takes passion, sacrifice, blood and nightmares to become a free bird,” he said, stressing that such dialogues must continue. Reflecting on the journey of becoming an artist, he added that Assam needs more conversations that acknowledge the courage it takes to do what one truly loves, a path marked by blood, sacrifice and sleepless nights, until one finally becomes the free bird.