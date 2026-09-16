‘Free Palestine’ speech costs Macklemore remaining Ed Sheeran US tour dates

American rapper Macklemore has been removed from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following his on-stage remarks supporting Palestinians during a concert in New Jersey.

Macklemore performed at Sheeran’s September 4 show at MetLife Stadium, where he spoke about the Israel-Palestine conflict and urged the audience to say, “Free Palestine”. A video of the speech later circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions from audiences and the music industry.

Messina Touring Group, the promoter handling the US leg of Sheeran’s tour, said venues had objected to Macklemore continuing as a supporting act.

“As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup,” the promoter said in a statement quoted by Variety.

The promoter said cancelling the shows would affect hundreds of thousands of fans and, following discussions with stakeholders, decided that Macklemore would not perform at the remaining support dates.

Macklemore was scheduled to appear at eight of the 10 remaining stadium shows. The tour is scheduled to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia, with other dates including performances at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

During his MetLife Stadium appearance, Macklemore said speaking about the conflict was one of the reasons he wanted to join the tour. He called on the audience to say “Free Palestine” and said he wanted the message to reach people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The remarks subsequently became the focus of widespread social media discussion.

Sheeran later addressed Macklemore’s removal in a statement shared on social media. He said venues had told the tour that they would withdraw their shows if Macklemore remained on the lineup.

Sheeran said he had been informed that the venues’ position was linked to the way Macklemore delivered part of his message rather than everything he said. He also clarified that the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the promoter, not by him.

Sheeran added that Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter. He said cancelling the shows would have affected fans who had made plans as well as members of the touring crew and other supporting artists and musicians.

The changes to the tour lineup come as several other artists have also announced their departure from the remaining dates. According to People, opening acts Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga, along with Sheeran’s backing band, will no longer be part of the remaining shows.