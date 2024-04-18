As each Friday dawns, we all eagerly anticipate the latest releases, eagerly diving into new narratives and immersing ourselves in the boundless realms of storytelling. This weekly ritual not only marks the evolution of entertainment but also underscores the profound impact of technology on our leisure pursuits. Welcome to the era of Friday OTT releases, where the thrill of discovery awaits at the click of a button. Here's a list of series you can binge-watch today.

Title Platform Release Date Anyone But You Netflix April 19 Article 370 Jio Cinema April 19 Chief Detective 1958 Disney+Hotstar April 19 Orlando Blood: To The Edge Jio Cinema April 19 The Tourist Season 2 Lionsgate Play April 19 Siren Disney+Hotstar April 19 Dream Scenario Lionsgate Play April 19 Rebel Moon- Part Two: The Scargiver Netflix April 19

Anyone But You

The romantic comedy "Anyone but You," starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is set to make its Netflix debut on April 23. Originally released around Christmas last year, the film has enjoyed remarkable success, grossing over $200 million globally against a budget of $25 million.

Article 370

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Kashmir Valley, "Article 370: The Integral Heart of India" takes audiences on a gripping journey through the complexities of one of the world's most contested regions.

Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958 follows the story of Detective Park Young Han, who has been ranking first in arrest rates in petty crimes for years. However, other detectives still do not accept him as an equal and treat him as a child.

Orlando Blood: To The Edge

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge is a three-part docuseries showing Bloom's journey through extreme sports like wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing, guided by Buddhist practices.

The Tourist Season 2

The first season of The Tourist became the UK's most-watched drama in 2022, earning an impressive 4.6 million views for the first season premiere. After its immense success in the UK, The Tourist was renewed for a second season in February of last year. The first two seasons dropped on Netflix in the US in early 2024.5 Mar 2024

Siren

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh take on the lead roles under the direction of Anthony Bhagyaraj, who also serves as the writer. The film, which debuted in theaters on February 16, 2024, is now heading to online. The plot centers on an ambulance driver turned criminal who spends 14 years in prison awaiting release. Siren garnered a mixed response from audiences and had a moderate performance at the box office.

Dream Scenario

The 2023 released film will make it's debut on OTT on Friday April 19 on Lionsgate Play. The story revolves around a man who suddenly gets fame and has to struggle with it. His life turns upside down when millions of people start seeing him in their dream.

Rebel Moon- Part Two: The Scargiver

"Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" is releasing on Netflix this week. The second installment of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" will start streaming on OTT streaming platform on April 19. Zack Snyder says "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" shows his full vision for the franchise.