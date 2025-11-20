‘FRIENDS’ spinoff resurfaces as Joey’s long-unaired finale drops after nearly two decades

Fans of FRIENDS now have a long-delayed bonus: the final eight episodes of its spinoff Joey have dropped on the show’s official YouTube channel, giving viewers a complete look at a series that never got to finish its run on US television.

The unaired episodes, part of the 2004 NBC sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, were shelved when the network cancelled the show in 2006. Until now, American audiences had no official way to see how Joey’s solo Hollywood adventure wrapped up.

The series also featured Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge and Andrea Anders, following Joey as he left New York for Los Angeles to chase acting roles and reconnect with his tightly wound sister Gina and brainy nephew, Michael.

Created by Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri, Joey premiered to a massive 18.6 million viewers before fading across its first two seasons. NBC briefly revived it in March 2006 but pulled it again after a single episode.

Reflecting on the show’s struggles, Friends executive producer and director Kevin S. Bright told Variety he felt the character lost what made him work. According to Bright, Joey shifted from a charming womaniser and loyal friend to a “pathetic, mopey character,” and his concerns about the direction “were not heard.”

With the long-missing episodes now online, fans can finally judge the ending for themselves.