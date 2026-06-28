'Friends' star Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid end relationship after more than a decade

Actor Courteney Cox, best known for playing Monica Geller in the hit sitcom Friends, and Johnny McDaid have ended their relationship after more than 10 years together.

The couple, who began dating in 2013 and got engaged less than a year later before briefly separating and later reconciling, have now decided to part ways. They were last seen together publicly at the US Open in September 2025.

Cox celebrated McDaid's 48th birthday in July 2025 with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything." Alongside photographs of the musician performing on stage, flying a plane and holding a fish he had caught, she added, "I love you always J."

Cox and McDaid first met at a star-studded house party hosted by the Friends star in late 2013. They announced their engagement nine months later but ended it in late 2015. Although they reunited the following year, they chose not to get engaged again.

Reflecting on their earlier breakup during a chat show in April 2024, Cox revealed that the split happened during a couples therapy session.

"Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming," she said. "He just broke up within the first minute. We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain."

She explained that McDaid "wasn't trying to surprise" her, adding that he was "in that much pain in the relationship" and "had to protect himself around his heart".

Despite the emotional separation, Cox said the experience helped her better understand herself and ultimately strengthened their relationship after they reconciled.

"It really taught me how I operated in the world," she said, adding that therapy helped her work on personal boundaries and unresolved issues from her childhood.

Cox also said she remained "thankful for that breakup", saying it transformed their relationship when they got back together the following year.