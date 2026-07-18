From Article 370 to Kalki 2898 AD: Here are the biggest National Film Awards winners

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, emerged as the top winner at the 72nd National Film Awards after securing the Best Feature Film award. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the political action thriller is set in Jammu and Kashmir and centres on the revocation of Article 370, which granted special constitutional status to the erstwhile state.

The Centre revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019, ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganising the region into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The film also features Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in prominent roles.

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with honours presented across feature films, technical categories and regional cinema.

Nag Ashwin's Telugu sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD received the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while the Tamil film Captain Miller won Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

Among the technical awards, Shashwat Sachdev was named Best Music Director for Article 370. R Kalaivannan won Best Editing for Amaran, while Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Direction award for the same Tamil film.

Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma were honoured with the Best Costume Designer award for Pushpa: The Rule. Vijay Ganguly won Best Choreography for Stree 2, and Manas Choudhary received the Best Sound Design award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The Best Hindi Film award went to Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao. In the regional category, Mithya (Illusion), directed by Sumanth Bhat, was adjudged Best Kannada Film.

Presented annually by the Government of India, the National Film Awards recognise artistic and technical excellence in feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The 72nd edition honoured films certified during the eligibility period across multiple languages and genres.