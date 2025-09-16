From Bieber to Anyma, here’s who’s taking over Coachella 2026

Coachella has unveiled its 2026 headliners, and it’s a stacked lineup. Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma will take the main stage across the two festival weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

All four artists are no strangers to the desert. Carpenter lit up last year’s edition, Karol G brought surprise guests Becky G and J Balvin in 2022, and Bieber has popped up four different times as a guest. Anyma, the multimedia project from Matteo Milleri, last appeared in 2024 and is now set for a major slot similar to Travis Scott’s immersive “Designs the Desert” set.

Anyma has been on a historic run, recently becoming the first electronic artist to land a residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere, followed by the release of The End of Genesys.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup packs big names across genres: Disclosure, Katseye, Ethel Cain, the XX, the Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Pink Pantheress, Moby, Central Cee, Lykke Li, Giveon, Labrinth, Little Simz, Royksopp, and dozens more.

Coachella dropped the full roster Tuesday via Instagram, continuing its tradition of blending heavyweights with buzzy newcomers.

The 2025 edition saw Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone at the helm, with Gaga drawing one of the festival’s most viral moments when she performed “Shallow” from A Star Is Born live in the desert once again. Other names on last year’s bill included Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Benson Boone and Megan Thee Stallion.