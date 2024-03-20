Amidst the serene landscapes of Tripura's Gomati District, nestled within the verdant embrace of rural simplicity, thrives a beacon of inspiration, Anirban Bhowmik.

At the youthful age of 24, Anirban has transcended the boundaries of his humble beginnings to emerge as a luminary in the digital realm, captivating hearts and minds as a distinguished YouTuber.

Anirban, often hailed as the cornerstone of Tripura's YouTube scene, has carved a niche for himself with his channel, FunHolic Chokrey, which has become synonymous with entertainment, laughter, and heartfelt moments.

Speaking with India Today NE, the 24-year-old shared that his journey into the world of YouTube began in early 2017, fueled by a passion for acting and a desire to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

“Despite holding a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from ICFAI University Tripura, my heart was set on pursuing my dreams in acting and filmmaking, inspired by none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. A die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan since childhood, I drew inspiration from the iconic actor's interviews and performances, channeling his passion into creating engaging content on YouTube and Facebook. Recognizing the power of digital platforms to showcase his talents, Anirban embarked on a journey to bring joy and laughter to audiences worldwide,” he said.

As the first Bengali YouTuber in Tripura, Anirban quickly gained traction, amassing a dedicated following and earning accolades such as the Silver Play Button for surpassing 100k subscribers in 2019. His comedy sketch videos, characterized by humor and feel-good vibes, resonated with audiences far and wide, establishing him as a prominent figure in India's digital landscape.

He mentioned that beyond comedy, his talents extend to songwriting, rap singing, and music video direction. Several of his music videos have gone viral, captivating audiences both in India and abroad.

Notably, his song "Ghar Aaye Ram" struck a chord nationwide, with even Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar recognizing its impact by sharing it on his social media accounts and personally commending Anirban for his contribution to the arts.

“Since 2017, I have been actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, extending a helping hand to countless individuals facing adversity. From celebrating Valentine's Day with rickshaw pullers to rescuing children from the clutches of child labor, my acts of kindness epitomize the spirit of humanity and compassion. In every aspect of my life, whether through my creative endeavors or philanthropic initiatives, I exemplify the essence of resilience, generosity, and passion,” he said.

He also emphasized to the young generation that they should pursue what they love and follow their passion, ensuring their work does not harm anyone in society. He concluded by saying, "Without harming anyone, do whatever you want to do, it doesn't matter what people say or think about you."