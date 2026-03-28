From fear to resilience: Jairangam Fringes Assam Theatre fest on March 28–29

The two-day Jairangam Fringes Assam 2026 is set to bring a vibrant mix of contemporary theatre to Guwahati on March 28 and 29.



Organised as part of the larger Jairangam Theatre Festival, the programme is presented by the 3M Dot Bands Theatre Family Society in collaboration with Jirsong Theatre Group. The Jaipur-based organisation, established in 2001, has been actively promoting theatre and cultural engagement across India through stage productions, workshops, street plays, and social initiatives.



The festival will open on March 28 with the Assamese play “Men in a Box”, written and directed by Ripam Bharadwaj and presented by Shristi Uniting Culture & Society, Guwahati. The 45-minute production explores themes of fear, isolation, and the psychological struggles of individuals navigating a violent and uncertain world. The narrative follows a character named ‘Manuh’, who retreats into a metaphorical box to escape societal chaos, only to later confront his fears and responsibilities.



Following the play, a talk show titled “Theatre of Tomorrow” will be held, featuring theatre personalities including Robijita Gogoi, Asha Kuthari Choudhary, and Ripam Bharadwaj. The session will be moderated by Raina Bhattacharya and will focus on evolving trends and the future of theatre.



On March 29, the festival will stage the Hindi play “Letters to the Unborn Children of Fatima Jahan”, directed by Dr. Gaurav Das and presented by Santoshpur Anuchintan from Kolkata. The 90-minute production traces the emotionally intense journey of a young woman, Fatima, shaped by love, betrayal, violence, and loss. Told across three chapters, the play delves into themes of exploitation, resilience, and identity, as the protagonist navigates through trauma and repeated personal tragedies.



The organisers said the two-day programme aims to highlight diverse voices and storytelling styles from different regions, fostering intercultural dialogue within the Indian theatre landscape. The event will be held at Agora: The Space, located inside Anuradha Cineplex Complex in East Bamunimaidan.



About Jairangam



Jairangam, short for ‘Jai Rang Mahotsav’, was conceptualised to celebrate diversity and elevate theatre as an art form. Over the years, it has emerged as one of India’s prominent theatre festivals, providing a platform for actors, directors, writers, and technicians from regional, national, and international backgrounds.



With successful editions held in Jaipur, the festival is now expanding its footprint to other states, including Assam, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, with the goal of strengthening cultural exchange and reconnecting theatre with wider audiences.



Organisers added that Jairangam continues to play a key role in nurturing talent and promoting socially relevant narratives through performance art.