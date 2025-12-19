From global football icon to action star, Cristiano Ronaldo enters Fast & Furious universe

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially stepping into Hollywood, marking a major crossover between global sport and blockbuster cinema. The football superstar has joined the cast of Fast X: Part 2, adding a fresh dynamic to one of the world’s biggest film franchises.

The announcement quickly drew reactions from the Fast & Furious family. Actor Tyrese Gibson welcomed Ronaldo with an Instagram post from the set, sharing a photo and writing, “Welcome to the family! @CristianoRonaldo the global dance just went into new heights.”

Franchise lead Vin Diesel also confirmed that Ronaldo’s role was created specifically for him. Posting a selfie with the footballer, Diesel said fans had been asking if Ronaldo would be part of the Fast universe, adding that “we wrote a role for him.”

Launched in 2001 as a street-racing film, Fast & Furious has grown into a global action powerhouse built on fast cars, explosive set pieces and the theme of family. The franchise now spans ten main films and multiple spin-offs, with worldwide earnings crossing $7 billion.

Fast X: Part 2 is expected to close the main storyline, making Ronaldo’s entry even more significant. He joins an ensemble cast that includes Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez.

The film is scheduled for release in April 2027. With Ronaldo now part of the mix, anticipation is building over how the football icon will fit into the franchise’s final, high-octane chapter.