Delhi-based journalist and author, Pritisha Borthakur has ventured into the music world with her very first songwriting project. The emotionally-charged country rock number "Hazy Days" came out on September 22, and is the result of a dynamic collaboration with Mumbai-based versatile music composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Ambar Das.

"Hazy Days" weaves a poignant narrative of an individual's transformation from a tranquil village to the bustling city in pursuit of metropolitan ambitions. Despite attaining professional acclaim, the central character yearns for the simplicity of their hometown, cherishing the warmth of family and friends, and longing for the carefree moments left behind.

In her lyrical debut, Pritisha Borthakur showcases an exceptional depth of emotion and storytelling finesse, marking a significant milestone in her creative journey. With over 15 years of journalistic experience, an array of prestigious awards, and the accolades of an acclaimed author for the progressive children's book "Puhor and Niyor's Mural of Family Stories," Borthakur introduces a fresh dimension to her already illustrious career.

Reflecting on her journey, Borthakur shares, "The desire to write songs has always been within me, but finding a way to share them with an audience was a challenge. During the lockdown, I confided in Ambar Das about this aspiration, seeking his guidance. To my surprise, he not only offered his support but also became a mentor and a friend. This marked the inception of my journey into songwriting. Country rock holds a special place in my heart, and when I put pen to paper for 'Hazy Days,' I had full confidence that Das would bring it to life perfectly. Our shared musical taste and his extraordinary voice made it a perfect match. I'm absolutely thrilled about my debut as a lyricist, and I hope 'Hazy Days' marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, opening doors to more opportunities".

Das, with an impressive portfolio of 73 audio albums, has etched his name firmly in the annals of the music industry. His versatility is showcased through his contributions to feature films, web series, telefilms, and jingles, demonstrating his knack for crafting unforgettable compositions.

Beyond its lyrical and compositional brilliance, "Hazy Days" is enriched by the musical virtuosity of Dishankan Baruah, an accomplished guitarist who has shared the stage with legends like Steve Vai.

Abhinav Borah, a globetrotting bassist celebrated for his collaborations with top-tier musicians, adds his unmatched bass skills to the composition. The recording took place at The Purple Phaze Studio, and the mixing and mastering were skillfully handled by sound engineer Aslam Khan at The Headroom Studios, with invaluable assistance from Benvin Fernandez. Visual artist Anuradha Duarah beautifully captured the song's emotions through her creativity.

Borthakur's passion for music runs deep, "I cannot imagine my life without it. From the start of my workday until it concludes, my speaker is tuned in. Whether it's ghazals, Bollywood hits, western classics, Bengali and Assamese romantic melodies, or lively rock numbers, I embrace them all. Few know that I hold a Visharad degree in Indian classical music and performed in stage shows during my early years. While I may not sing anymore, I recognized my strength lies in songwriting. Writing is not only my passion but also my livelihood. A few years ago, I took a big step and left my job as a senior news editor at a reputed house. Since then, I've been pursuing an independent path, working as a journalist, corporate writer, and brand strategist. During this time, I've partnered with various international creative agencies, brands, celebrities, and organizations. These experiences have been instrumental in my growth and in enhancing my writing abilities. I'm thoroughly enjoying the journey. I have a couple of songwriting projects in the pipeline, and I'm also eager to explore scriptwriting for films and advertisements if the opportunity arises. As this is my initial venture into professional songwriting, I'm both excited and nervous. I hope people resonate with it and join me in this new endeavor. Additionally, the prospect of forming a band with my music-loving 6-year-old twins is a dream, where I write and they create the music."

The inaugural collaboration is already winning hearts and fans are eagerly anticipating further musical gems from this dynamic pair.

With their unique blend of expertise and fresh talent, Das and Borthakur are poised to make an enduring mark on the music industry.

"Hazy Days" is now available on all major music platforms, including Amazon Music, Wynk, Gaana, Spotify, and more.