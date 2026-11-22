Two films from Northeast India, one documenting the traditional handloom heritage of Assam's Karbi community and the other exploring grief and indigenous beliefs in Arunachal Pradesh, have been featured in the Indian Panorama section of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), bringing stories of the region's cultural identity and social realities to a national cinematic platform.

The films, Red Carpet, an Assamese documentary directed by Aimee Baruah, and Urum, a feature film directed by Duyu Tabyo, were showcased at a press conference in Goa, where the filmmakers spoke about their creative journeys, the themes explored in their works and the importance of preserving indigenous cultures and languages through cinema.

Red Carpet, selected in the Indian Panorama Non-Feature Film category, documents the traditional handloom weaving practices of the Karbi community in Karbi Anglong, Assam. The documentary examines how a centuries-old craft is confronting the challenges of modernisation and changing lifestyles, while tracing the journey of a traditional weaver from the village of Donkamokam to the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film highlights how a handwoven fabric evolved into a symbol of cultural identity, community pride and hope, drawing attention to the craftsmanship and heritage of local weavers.

Speaking about the documentary, director Aimee Baruah, an award-winning actor, producer and filmmaker pursuing her PhD, recalled the journey of taking a traditional handwoven textile from a small village in Assam to the prestigious red carpet at Cannes.

She emphasised the significance of traditional weaving practices and said the international recognition of the attire had helped bring greater visibility to Assam's indigenous heritage.

Baruah also stressed the need to preserve traditional crafts and encouraged younger generations to take pride in their languages, cultures and traditions and carry them forward.

The second film, Urum, directed by Duyu Tabyo, has been selected in the Indian Panorama Feature Film category. Set in a remote mountain community in Arunachal Pradesh, the film explores grief, memory, indigenous beliefs and the psychological struggles of a father attempting to cope with the tragic loss of his young daughter.

The narrative follows the father as he grapples with guilt and haunting visions while searching for closure amid trauma, buried truths and the influence of indigenous beliefs on the lives of his community.

Recalling the inspiration behind the film, Tabyo, an independent writer-director and cultural practitioner from Arunachal Pradesh, said the story originated from an incident he witnessed during his childhood in Ziro, involving a father struggling to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.

The incident remained with him for years and eventually became the foundation of Urum. He said his intention was to explore the psychological and emotional condition of a grieving father rather than communicate a specific moral message.

Tabyo described the film's selection at IFFI as a significant recognition for Arunachal Pradesh's emerging film industry and expressed hope that it would encourage more young filmmakers from the state to tell stories rooted in their own experiences and communities.

Highlighting the importance of linguistic preservation, the director said the decision to make Urum in the indigenous Nishi language was deliberate, aimed at retaining the authenticity of the story and bringing greater visibility to the language.

He expressed concern over younger generations increasingly losing touch with their indigenous languages and said cinema could play an important role in documenting and preserving linguistic and cultural heritage.

Tabyo also described Northeast India as an unexplored cinematic landscape with considerable storytelling potential. He noted the growing interest of mainstream filmmakers and production houses in the region and said cinema could contribute to social awareness and change beyond its role as entertainment.

He further emphasised the need to document indigenous stories, languages and ways of life to help younger generations reconnect with their roots and understand their cultural identities.

The selection of Red Carpet and Urum at the 57th IFFI brings two distinct narratives from Northeast India to the Indian Panorama, highlighting the region's indigenous traditions, linguistic diversity and contemporary social realities through different cinematic approaches.