Social media feed went silent, phones were switched off the day before she was supposed to fly down from Mumbai for her marriage to a Kashmiri Muslim man. Mumbai-based disc jockey Damini Bhajanka, also known as DJ Dionne, was rescued from a resort in Shillong on March 12, after being reported missing since December 13.

Waseem Raja Mughal, her partner, looked for the 27-year-old lady for three months. In Guwahati, he lodged a police case regarding her disappearance. He petitioned the Gauhati High Court for habeas corpus and wrote to the National Commission of Women.

@assampolice why did Damini Bhajanka's 2 mobile numbers have been off for 13 days now? y is her social media not active? y is her family cancelling her dj gigs on her behalf ? Ask Rekha 9864050101, nishant brother 7002614684, Manish uncle9864715037 @DGPAssamPolice @GuwahatiPol pic.twitter.com/zRzN1HYr1x — Ali Mughal (@mughal82276) December 26, 2023

The 27-year-old's disappearance, just before her scheduled marriage to Kashmiri Muslim man Waseem Raja Mughal, has raised concerns over alleged familial interference to thwart an inter-faith marriage.

Bhajanka's ordeal began when she traveled to Guwahati, Assam, where she was promptly taken to a rehabilitation center by her brother and cousin under the pretext of signing legal documents related to a family dispute. Upon realizing the situation, Bhajanka found herself confined against her will, with her phone and belongings confiscated.

In a written statement to Meghalaya police upon her rescue, Bhajanka accused her family members of kidnapping and confining her to the rehab center for three months, alleging their opposition to her planned marriage with Mughal.

The alleged abduction of an adult woman by her family, and confinement for three months to stop an inter-faith marriage – without the police taking any action – has raised eyebrows in Assam and elsewhere.

One of India's top DJ's was held in captivity for over 3 months in #Assam, with the full knowledge of the top police officials & media. Her crime: she wanted to marry a Kashmiri boy. Impossible you think in #NewIndia ? Read on:



I met Waseem Raja during the making of Sarkaar Ki… pic.twitter.com/R3AILmMtb6 — Nikhil Alva (@njalva) March 20, 2024

Despite her distress, Bhajanka's family members, including her mother and brother, allegedly coerced her into recording a video claiming she was living with them willingly, in an attempt to evade legal consequences.

Mughal's persistent efforts to seek help from authorities, including filing complaints with the Dispur police and the National Commission of Women, initially yielded little action. Assam police dismissed the matter as a "family issue," drawing criticism from activists who assert that Bhajanka's confinement without consent constitutes a violation of her rights.

Following her rescue, Bhajanka and Mughal tied the knot on March 21 in Mumbai. However, the couple remains determined to pursue legal action until justice is served for the trauma inflicted upon them.

The circumstances surrounding Bhajanka's disappearance and rescue underscore the complexities and challenges faced by individuals in asserting their autonomy against familial pressures, prompting a broader conversation about the need for greater protection of individual rights and freedoms.