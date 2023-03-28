From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s soothing smiles to veteran actress Rekha and Dinu Morea’s candid moments, Alanna Pandey and Ivor McCray’s wedding has a lot to offer.

Deanne Panday, whose daughter Alanna Panday recently tied the knot with Ivor McCray, has been sharing unseen pictures from the wedding festivities. Deanne shared a number of photos on Instagram that included Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan on March 28.

Deanne, Kim Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, and other others were seen in the first image while Mushtaq Shiekh took a selfie. The second image was a natural, monochromatic portrait of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan smiling as they gazed at the camera.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black suit in the image, while Gauri was draped in a shimmering gown.

The next picture showed Rekha and Dino Morea having a deep conversation. In another shot, he appeared beside Bobby Deol and their mutual friend. Deanne also shared a photo of herself dancing with someone. In one of the photos, Chunky Panday was seen laughing and grooving a woman. In another photo, Rekha looked and smiled at Kim who seemed distracted.

Additionally, Bobby posed for photos alongside Deanne, his wife Tania Deol, and many more guests. Bobby also posed for pictures with his wife Tania Deol, Deanne, and several other guests.

Deanne captioned the post, "Selfies & beautiful moments (Aneesha we finally got a photo of you, Asim look at us having a blast, Chunky you are killing it on the floor, Linda & Kim killing it with their style.. (zany face, hug face, grinning face with smiling eyes, red heart, and camera emojis)."

She also added the hashtags--so much love, family, friends like family, blessed, and gratitude.