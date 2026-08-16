Frozen 3 gets first look, new villain revealed at Disney fan event

Disney has unveiled the first look at Frozen 3, giving fans a glimpse of Anna and Elsa's next adventure while introducing a new villain in the third film of the animated franchise.

The preview was revealed at Disney's D23 fan event, where Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, who voice Anna and Elsa respectively, appeared together before performing Frozen Heart from the original film.

While Disney has not disclosed the full plot, the presentation hinted at major developments for the characters. Anna and Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff, are reportedly set to get married, with the film expected to feature a royal wedding. Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, is also rumoured to find a love interest named Samantha.

The biggest reveal was the introduction of a new antagonist. The mysterious character was shown descending from a snowy peak before addressing the sisters of Arendelle, saying, “The sisters of Arendelle, we finally meet.”

Disney had previously released concept art for Frozen 3 in August 2024. Created by visual development artist Britney Lee, the artwork showed Elsa riding a white horse and Anna travelling on a brown stag.

The Frozen franchise began in 2013 with the film directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who also wrote the screenplay. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen, the film became a global blockbuster, earning around $1.3 billion and winning two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature.

Buck and Lee returned for Frozen 2 in 2019, which surpassed its predecessor at the global box office with earnings of about $1.45 billion.

Frozen 3 was initially scheduled for release in 2026 but was later delayed to 2027. Gad explained the decision in 2025, saying the team wanted to ensure the film was not rushed and that it lived up to the story established by the original.

The third instalment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 24, 2027.