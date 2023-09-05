Fukrey 3 is finally scheduled to arrive in theatres, six years after the release of the second comedy picture in the series. The zany trio of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, and Varun Sharma as Choocha, who handle Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the knowledgeable astrological direction of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji, returned in the Fukrey 3 teaser.

Pulkit and Varun take a trip down memory lane as they reflect on their school days in the opening of the Fukrey 3 trailer. In the future, they want to run against Richa Chadha in an election since she is adamant about having her "old life back." Richa and Pulkit then engage in combat, but who will prevail this time?

Recently, fresh Fukrey 3 posters were released in conjunction with the trailer countdown. One of the most adored desi comedy series in Hindi film since its debut in 2013, Fukrey has won over viewers. The third edition does not feature Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two and is now married to Richa Chadha.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will release in theatres on September 28. It was earlier slated to release on September 7. The slot was taken by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan following which it was pused to December 1. When Prabhas' Salaar, which was scheduled for September 28 release, got postponed, Fukrey 3 acquired the vacant slot.