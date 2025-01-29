Gabriel Macht, best known for playing the sharp-witted Harvey Specter in the hit legal drama Suits, recently admitted that he feels terrible when fans reveal they pursued law school after watching the show.

In an interview with People, the actor shared that many aspiring lawyers were drawn to the field due to the show’s portrayal of corporate law. However, he believes the reality of the profession is vastly different. “There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show — because they think it’s fast-moving, there’s family, there’s loyalties, it’s cool, it’s slick. People are witty. There’s a lot of drama, all this kind of stuff,” Macht said. “When people come up to me, and they’re like, ‘I went to law school because of you,’ I always apologise profusely.”

The actor, who starred in Suits for nine seasons, emphasized that law school is far from the exhilarating experience depicted on screen. “I’m sorry. If you like to read, that is great because you’re going to sit with a book, like this, for hours,” he explained.

Suits, which aired from 2011 to 2019, followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant college dropout who secures a job at a prestigious law firm despite lacking a law degree. Alongside Macht’s character, the series captivated audiences with high-stakes legal battles and sharp dialogue.

The franchise is set to expand with the upcoming spin-off, Suits: LA, which was recently announced. Macht is expected to have a recurring role in the series, though further details remain under wraps.