Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel who are gearing up for the release of their eagerly-awaited film Gada visited the Attari-Wagah border. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, a paparazzo account posted a clip.

Udit Narayan, a singer, sang the songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in the video. As the audience cheered on the performers, Sunny and Ameesha Patel swayed to the music. Udit was dressed in an olive-green shirt, blazer and trousers.

Ameesha and Sunny dressed in ethnic attire that reflected the characters they played in the movie. Ameesha went for a blue suit, while Sunny chose a yellow kurta, white pyjamas, and an olive green turban. Following the Beating Retreat Ceremony, the co-actors also gave a bhangra performance, according to ANI.

Earlier this week, Sunny went to Amritsar's Golden Temple to seek blessings. On the grounds of the temple, he was spotted praising God and taking pictures with some of his admirers.

Sunny recently posted the trailer to Instagram. The three-minute film highlights Tara Singh and Sakeena's history with outstanding performances, stirring conversation, and the famous hand pump. It takes place in the middle of the turbulent Crush India Movement in 1971. To protect his son Charan Jeet Singh from the Pakistani Army, Tara Singh travels all the way to Pakistan (played by Utkrash Sharma).