Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will be released in August. Following the recent release of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the producers intend to release a replayed version of another song from the 2001 film Gadar. According to reports, Arijit Singh will sing the new version of the song Main Nikla Gadi Leke.

Arijit will repeat the song in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 opposite Udit Narayan, who sung the original song in the first film. Arijit Singh is also said to have performed an original song named Dil Jhoom for Gadar 2.

One insider told News18 Showsha, “The original version of Main Nikla… was a peppy number which become a huge hit. Even after 22 years, the song is a rage and is a regular at parties and marriage functions. When they decided to recreate the song, the idea was not to tamper with the original yet add some freshness to it. The makers along with Mithoon (music director) decided to bring in a new voice and everyone decided that Arijit Singh would be the right choice for the song".

Another insider connected to the film was mentioned in the same story as stating, “Yes, Arijit Singh is going to be co-singing the song with Udit ji. Arijit and Udit ji have created magic. The makers have not made any huge amendments to the original track as they didn’t want to change the soul of a classic which people have adored for so many years. Also, they respect what Uttam ji (Uttam Singh, the original creator of the song) has created and they have done these recreations as a mark of respect to him".

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the key roles. It will be released in cinemas on August 11. Ameesha will reprise her role as Sakina, and Sunny will play Tara Singh in the film. Zed Studios and Anil Sharma Productions are the production firms for Gadar 2.