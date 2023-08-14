Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office, and on its third day of release, the Sunny Deol-led juggernaut showed no signs of slowing down. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma-directed movie enjoyed a record-breaking Sunday with sales estimated to be worth Rs 52 cr. Gadar 2 has so far had its greatest day following a Saturday that saw the movie collect Rs 43 crore after an equally historic start of Rs 40 cr.

Gadar2 registers the 5th Biggest All Time Single Day of Hindi Cinema...Scores a massive...51.70cr on its 3rd Day & Independence Day is yet to come", one Twitter user wrote on August 14.

Gadar 2's weekend earnings have increased significantly on Sunday (August 13), reaching a total of Rs 135 cr. The movie will now attempt to post a solid Monday take before resuming its overdrive on Tuesday, which is Independence Day, according to trade. Gadar 2 will easily surpass Rs 200 cr because to the festive push.

In order to put things into perspective, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan, which debuted on January 25, Wednesday, had its three-day revenues at Rs 161 cr (Hindi), with its second day having the best ever single day collection of Rs 68 cr nett due to Republic Day. Pathaan made Rs 271 crore over the five-day extended weekend.