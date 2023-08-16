Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, keeps breaking box office records and is unstoppable at the box office. Additionally, Independence Day increased the movie's box office earnings.

The eagerly anticipated 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' sequel had its best single-day opening ever on July 4, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on 15 August… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ? 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues," he wrote.

CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.#Gadar2… pic.twitter.com/u3jJZpa5Je — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

"#Gadar2 faced capacity issues - not just at single screens, but also at multiplexes - on #IndependenceDay… The demand is clearly more than supply in this case, since #OMG2 has taken away a substantial number of screens, shows, footfalls and revenue… Just imagine the potential of #Gadar2 if it was a solo release," Adarsh added.

The film's collection now stands at Rs 229 crore in India.