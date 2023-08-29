After grossing over Rs 450 crore domestically, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is beginning to slacken at the box office in its third week. The popular movie by director Anil Sharma suffered a considerable decline in ticket sales on its third Monday. Gadar 2 made about Rs 4.5 crore on Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, a decline of more than 60% from its third Sunday take of Rs 16.1 crore.

The overall occupancy of the film in the Hindi market was 17.86%. Currently, the nett domestic collection of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 460.55 crore. It still needs another Rs 82.5 cr to beat Pathaan’s all-time record as Bollywood’s biggest film. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earned Rs 543.05 crore in India upon its release in January this year.

Gadar 2, on the other hand, recently surpassed Pathaan's record by becoming the movie to break the Rs. 450 crore box office barrier the quickest. Additionally, it rose to become the third-highest grossing Hindi film ever. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2… After crossing lifetime biz of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now third highest grossing #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors…” He also noted that the film has started its “triumphant” run towards the coveted Rs 500 crore mark.