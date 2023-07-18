Fans' enthusiasm and expectation have reached unusual heights as the highly anticipated sequel Gadar 2's release date draws near. The movie's compelling trailer and reworked version of the legendary song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' have created a tonne of hype.

The audience's need for more has increased dramatically. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's captivating score has made an enduring effect, ingraining Tara Singh and Sakina's love tale deeply into the hearts of listeners and assuring its long legacy.

The makers of Gadar 2 have now released the film’s second song, called Khairiyat. This moving song honours the closeness and affection that exist among families. The emotional bond between a father and son, as represented by Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, is exquisitely captured.

Listeners' hearts are sure to be touched, and a variety of emotions are sure to be evoked by the beautiful voices of Arijit Singh and Mithoon, who both created and orchestrated the music.

The song Khairiyat, sung beautifully by Arijit Singh, has been receiving a lot of love from listeners, as seen in the comments on YouTube. One user described it as an outstanding, emotional, and soulful song with soothing music and wonderful lyrics.

Another just described it as a really beautiful song that would go viral and showcase Arijit Singh's angelic vocals. The immensely enthusiastic reception is a reflection of the song's high regard, its moving performance, and the excitement it has sparked for the movie Gadar 2.