Gal Gadot links Snow White’s box office flop to Hollywood pressure over Israel

Gal Gadot has weighed in on why Disney’s live-action Snow White remake failed to connect with audiences. Speaking on Israeli TV programme The A Talks, the actress suggested that politics played a role in the film’s weak box office numbers.

According to Gadot, Hollywood often places “pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel,” and that tension spilt over into the promotion of Snow White. “I can always explain and give context, and I always do that,” she said. “But in the end, people make their own decisions. I was disappointed that the movie was affected by all of that and didn’t do well. But that’s how it goes—you win some, you lose some.”

The film, released earlier this year, starred Rachel Zegler as Snow White, with Gadot as the Evil Queen. Other cast members included Andrew Burnap, Patrick Page, and Ansu Kabia.

Gadot, who was born in Israel and served two years in the Israeli Defence Forces, has long been a polarising figure in the region’s political debate. Her 2017 film Wonder Woman was banned in Lebanon due to her military service.

Meanwhile, Zegler has openly supported Palestine and Gaza, a stance that reportedly created friction during the movie’s promotional campaign.