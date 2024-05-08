Iconic "Game of Thrones" actor Ian Gelder, celebrated for his portrayal of the shrewd Kevan Lannister, bid a final farewell on May 6, succumbing to complications from bile duct cancer at the age of 74.

In a poignant Instagram post on May 7, Gelder's partner, Ben Daniels, poured out his heartache, sharing, “It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.”

Daniels disclosed that Gelder's battle with bile duct cancer, diagnosed in December, ended unexpectedly on Monday afternoon at 13:07, leaving them both unprepared for the swiftness of the disease's progression.

The unexpected loss of Gelder, whose compelling performances captivated audiences worldwide, has left a void in the hearts of fans and the entertainment industry alike, as they reflect on the legacy of a truly remarkable actor.

Gelder, known for his nuanced portrayal as the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, portrayed Kevan Lannister across 12 gripping episodes of the HBO phenomenon, "Game of Thrones." His presence extended beyond Westeros, gracing numerous television series with his talent, including memorable roles in "Doctor Who," "Snatch," "Fifteen-Love," "Casualty," "Father Brown," "The Bill," "Edward the King," "I Thought You’d Gone," and "His Dark Materials."

Moreover, Gelder was a consistent fixture in the chilling "Dark Ditties" horror film series, where his performances added depth and intrigue to the unsettling narratives. Through his diverse range of roles, Gelder etched his name as a versatile actor whose contributions spanned across various genres, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.