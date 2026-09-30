‘Game of Thrones’ is coming to theatres: ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ gets 2029 release date

The first feature film set in the world of Game of Thrones has received a release date, with Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest scheduled to hit theatres on June 6, 2029.

Owen Harris will direct the film from a screenplay by Beau Willimon. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but the story is expected to centre on Aegon I Targaryen, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty and the ruler who conquered much of Westeros centuries before the events of the original series.

Aegon I has never been portrayed on screen, and the actor who will play the character has yet to be announced.

The Targaryen dynasty has already featured prominently in the Game of Thrones universe through its spin-off series House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The dynasty's lineage eventually leads to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, and several other heirs who share the name Aegon.

Based on George RR Martin’s bestselling fantasy novels, Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and became one of television’s most awarded dramas, including multiple Emmy wins.

Harris is an executive producer on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and directed several episodes of its first season. His other credits include episodes of Black Mirror, the 2019 revival of The Twilight Zone and Brave New World.

Willimon, meanwhile, was the showrunner of House of Cards and served as a writer on the Star Wars series Andor.

The Game of Thrones universe continues to expand on television, with House of the Dragon returning for a fourth season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms renewed for a second season.