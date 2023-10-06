The highly awaited movie Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, in which Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will reteam with Tiger Shroff, is now in production. Kriti recently made an appearance as a guest at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, where she spoke in a session titled "Woman on Top: The Outsider on Surviving and Thriving in Bollywood" on her experience reuniting with Tiger Shroff.

During the event, Kriti Sanon spoke about her feelings regarding reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath after their debut film Heropanti. She humorously remarked, “He looks photoshopped 24x7. He’s obviously not. He is the most disciplined guy I have ever come across.”

When asked about what has changed since their collaboration in Heropanti, Kriti expressed, “I think both of us have really grown as people and as actors both. Of course, (after) Heropanti he now has a stubble so which is really nice, he looks really hot. Also I feel like, he, I’ve seen his journey, he’s become so much more confident, his own craft, you know as an actor, as an action hero, I think you know he’s sort of untouchable and I remember in Heropanti both of us were so so young and so like raw and naive. He used to be so shy to even I remember there was a shot where he was supposed to peck me on the cheek and he was so nervous, he was like trembling and now he’s just like really really comfortable on-screen and he’s also doing some bit of like comedy which is like physical comedy which I had not seen him do before so it was really really amazing, almost nostalgic to sort of be back on sets with him.”