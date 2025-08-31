Mumbai to host musical tribute for Bhupen Hazarika's centenary celebrations

The legendary Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be remembered through a star-studded musical evening at Mumbai's TATA Theatre, marking the beginning of a year-long centenary celebration for the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

Scheduled for September 7 at the NCPA, "Ganga Behti Ho Kyun" will bring together some of India's most celebrated voices, including Usha Mangeshkar, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, and Zubin Garg. The orchestral tribute, curated by renowned violinist Sunita Bhuyan, promises to showcase the maestro's powerful melodies that bridged cultures and championed social justice.

The Mumbai event will precede the official government celebration in Guwahati on September 8, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release a commemorative stamp honouring the late artist.

What makes this tribute particularly compelling is its focus on Hazarika's role beyond music. Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO of Great Manager Institute, which is organising the event, draws attention to the artist's leadership qualities. "Dr Bhupen Hazarika was more than a musician; he was a phenomenal people leader who used his art to unite millions, inspire social change, and champion humanity," Bhattacharya said.

The concert takes its name from one of Hazarika's most thought-provoking compositions, where he questions the river Ganga about social injustices. Event curator Sunita Bhuyan explained the deeper meaning: "Bhupen Da's legacy is not confined to his music alone; it lies in his profound ability to ask difficult questions and to hold a mirror to society, all while offering a vision of hope and unity."

Television personality Harish Bhimani will anchor the evening, which will also feature performances by Mahalakshmi Iyer, Kalpana Patowary, Debojit Saha, and Mayukh Hazarika, bringing together artistes from different generations who have been influenced by the maestro's work.

The event will also see two important launches – a coffee table book on Dr Bhupen Hazarika featuring contributions from Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman, and an academic paper examining his role in cultural assimilation of northeastern states.

Born in 1926, Hazarika became synonymous with using music as a vehicle for social commentary and cultural bridge-building. His songs addressed issues ranging from displacement to social inequality, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam and the Northeast.