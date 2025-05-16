Acclaimed actor Vijay Raaz, known for his versatile performances in films like Stree, Delhi Belly, Dedh Ishqiya, and Gully Boy, has been acquitted of all charges in a sexual harassment and stalking case that emerged during the filming of the 2021 movie Sherni, starring Vidya Balan.

The Gondia Magistrate Court cleared Raaz after a prolonged legal battle, finding no evidence to support the allegations made by a female crew member. The case had initially led to Raaz’s arrest in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, on November 4, 2020. He was granted bail the same day, but the impact of the incident was significant — he had to leave the shoot midway and faced professional setbacks thereafter.

The complaint, filed at the Ramnagar police station, stated that Raaz had allegedly made unwelcome comments about the woman’s appearance and attempted to adjust her mask without consent at a hotel where the film crew was lodged. Initially, the woman reported her concerns to her seniors before formally filing the police complaint.

Tragically, the complainant passed away before the trial could reach its conclusion. Despite this, the court proceeded with available testimonies and evidence, ultimately acquitting the actor.

Celebrity lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar, who represented Raaz, welcomed the verdict. "My client has always maintained his innocence. Unfortunately, the allegations cost him work and reputation. Now that the court has declared him innocent, we hope this serves as a reminder against the rush to pronounce guilt before the facts are examined," Sachar said in a statement.

Despite the controversy, Raaz continued working post-Sherni, delivering notable performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kathal, Chandu Champion, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In 2025, he appeared in Fateh, the directorial debut of actor Sonu Sood.