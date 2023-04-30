The work of Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, an interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, is "coming to life," making Gauri Khan a pleased mother. On Saturday, Gauri shared a picture of Aryan from his most recent commercial, D'yavol X.

Gauri, sharing Aryan Khan's picture, captioned the post, "One day to go… all the best, @_aryan_ … proud to see your work coming to life. @dyavol.x (heart eyes, red heart, and wine glass emojis). Drop goes live tomorrow at www.dyavolx.com." Reacting to the post, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "(Red heart emojis) all the best (hug emojis)."

Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Woww. All the best." Deanne Panday said, "All the best @_aryan_ ." Shweta Bachchan posted heart eyes emoji and Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart emoji. A fan said, "I am very excited for Aryan. Best of luck." Another person wrote, "Congratulations to our beloved prince." A comment read, “My idol.” "Prince will rock," said an Instagram user.

Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan were recently spotted in an advertisement for a high-end streetwear brand. Aryan directed it, making his feature film debut. This is Aryan's first time collaborating on an advertisement with Shah Rukh. The 25-year-old has already finished writing and will shortly start directing his debut web series.

Gauri previously published her interior design-based book, My Life in Design. Shah Rukh, Aryan, Gauri, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan all appeared in it. Suhana will make her acting debut in the coming months with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, while Aryan has been working on the new advertisement.

The Archies is the name of the popular Indian comic book series. The OTT juggernaut Netflix will provide it later this year. The Archies, a coming-of-age tale produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, will expose the youngsters of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, will make her acting debut in the movie as well.