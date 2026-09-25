Gaza documentary NAZA to stream for free globally in November

NAZA, a documentary about the killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, will be available to watch online for free worldwide from November, following its global theatrical release.

Directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the documentary will open in cinemas across several countries from September 28, following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize.

The film is expected to become available for free online in late November, with no time limit on its availability, according to the filmmakers.

NAZA examines the systems behind Israel's military campaign in Gaza and features interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers. The documentary was filmed secretly at night from rooftops in Tel Aviv.

The title refers to an acronym used by Israeli intelligence to estimate the number of civilian deaths expected from an airstrike, according to the film's official synopsis.

Abraham announced the decision to release the documentary online for free in a post on X on September 24, citing the film's public importance and the demand to see the testimonies featured in it.

The filmmakers have also offered the documentary to cinemas in Israel at no cost, with Abraham saying they hoped it would be screened in the country alongside its international theatrical release.

Abraham and Szor were among the four directors of No Other Land, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2025. The film documented the displacement of Palestinians from communities in the southern West Bank.