Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa after their bodies were discovered in their Santa Fe residence on Wednesday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded after two maintenance workers found the couple's bodies in separate areas of the home. While officials have not suspected foul play, they have classified the deaths as "suspicious" and initiated a thorough investigation.

Arakawa was discovered on the bathroom floor with an open prescription pill bottle and scattered pills nearby. Hackman's body was found in the mud room adjacent to the kitchen with his sunglasses beside him. Both appeared to have collapsed.

Investigators noted signs of decomposition on both bodies. Arakawa showed bloating in her face and mummification of her hands and feet, with Hackman exhibiting similar conditions.

A deceased dog was also found near Arakawa in the bathroom closet, while two healthy dogs remained on the property.

Authorities found no signs of forced entry into the residence. Fire department and gas company personnel checked for possible gas leaks or carbon monoxide poisoning but detected no hazards. Detective Roy Arndt noted in a search warrant affidavit that while there were "no obvious signs of a gas leak," the circumstances warranted further investigation.

A space heater near Arakawa's body may have fallen if she collapsed suddenly, according to the detective's observations.

Judge John Rysanek granted a search warrant allowing investigators to look for phones, video evidence, DNA, fingerprints, and potential weapons. Although no visible trauma was observed, investigators are examining possible blunt or sharp objects that might have been involved.

Autopsies conducted Thursday by the Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed no traumatic injuries such as gunshot or stab wounds on either body. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests remain pending.

Animal Control has taken measures to ensure the safety of the couple's two surviving dogs.