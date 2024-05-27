Johnny Wactor, a 37-year-old actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital," was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when Wactor confronted three men who were allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and have not yet been apprehended, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wactor was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His mother, Scarlett, confirmed his death. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with the police actively seeking any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Born in 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina, Wactor began his acting career with a role in the Lifetime drama series "Army Wives." He went on to appear in various television shows, including "Westworld," "The OA," and "Criminal Minds." From 2020 to 2022, he appeared in more than 160 episodes of "General Hospital" as Brando Corbin.

The team at "General Hospital" expressed their sorrow over Wactor's passing in a statement on X, describing him as "truly one of a kind" and "a pleasure to work with each and every day." They extended their thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time.