India's ghazal icon Pankaj Udhas is no more. The veteran ghazal singer passed away today at the age of 72.

The news was shared by his family members. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness,” it was stated.

As per reports, the ghazal singer who gave iconic songs like 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' and 'Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera', passed away today after suffering from prolonged illness.

Born in 1951 in Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas was regarded among the country's best ghazal maestros along with the likes of Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz.

Pankaj Udhas was first noticed as a professional singer in the 1986 film Naam starring Sanjay Dutt, in which his song 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' became an instant hit. He recorded several albums since then and toured the world as a veteran Ghazal singer. He has also composed music for many films and performed as a playback singer for others.

He received the Padma Shri, a Government of India civilian award in 2006.