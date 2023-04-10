With a mystical figure like Ghorapak weaved with the tunes of Ojapali, Assam's mechanical engineer-turned-filmmaker Chinmoy Barma, has added another magical gem to the Assamese cinema with his mystical creation 'Ghorapak'.

"Ghorapak is one of the most feared legend/ghost in Assamese folklore.’ Ghora’ means horse. This ghost is part horse and part human. Ghorapak is mostly seen in the river banks, ponds and swampy areas at night. Generally, people who go fishing at night face this ghost. sometimes it changes to a fully human state and can control humans. It knows everyone's name. It loves to eat fish. It is a story of Tapan on rage, love, fear and revenge", The SignedFilm Company released the short film on their YouTube channel.

"Introducing GHORAPAK to all of you. Art is most effectively appreciated when it allows viewers to draw their own conclusions. Our entire film has been crafted with this in mind. We would be grateful if you could share your honest reviews of the film in the comments, as this will help us improve and grow... joi aai Axom", Chinmoy Barma wrote in the comment section.

"Extraordinary, marvelous, outstanding. This is something we should be proud of our folklores. Something that I can see in visual which reminds me of my grandfather who told about this as a tale (hadhukotha). I can see in this type of content what I Imagined about ghorapak or some other Assamese folklores. Thank you so much Chinmoy daa for providing this type of content. I highly appreciate your work", one fan also wrote while praising Barma.