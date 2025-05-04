Gigi Hadid has made her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper social media official, sharing a photo of the pair kissing during her 30th birthday celebration. The post, uploaded to Instagram, marks the first time the couple has publicly acknowledged their romance online.

The image, taken at Hadid’s birthday party on April 25 at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City, showed an intimate moment between the model and the actor. The event was a high-profile affair attended by her parents, sister Bella Hadid, and celebrities such as Anne Hathaway and Will Arnett.

In her caption, Hadid reflected on turning 30, expressing gratitude for the people and experiences that have shaped her life. "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low, for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!" she wrote. “So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world... I had the best time celebrating, and it's a blessing to feel so loved!!”

Though their relationship had been rumoured since 2023, Hadid hadn’t commented directly until recently. In a separate interview, she described their dynamic as "very romantic and happy," noting the importance of mutual understanding and respect. “It’s about knowing what you want and deserve, and finding someone who meets you there,” she said.

Hadid and Cooper have been seen together at multiple public outings over the past year, fueling speculation. But with this post, the speculation has officially turned into confirmation.