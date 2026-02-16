Global rap icon Kanye West announces first-ever India concert in New Delhi

American rapper and producer Ye, is set to perform in India for the first time, marking a major moment for the country’s live music industry.

The concert will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29, bringing one of the most influential figures in contemporary hip-hop to an Indian stadium stage.

Ye, previously known as Kanye West, has shaped global rap and pop culture through albums and tracks such as “Through the Wire”, “Stronger”, “Heartless” and “Runaway”. Organisers say the Delhi performance will feature large-scale staging, cinematic visuals, precision-engineered acoustics and a setlist spanning his career.

Aman, founder of White Fox, described the show as a landmark event. “We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is,” he said. “One night. One performance. The first time ever.” He added that the team is working to ensure that more fans can witness what he called “the biggest concert India has ever seen”.

Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director of Wizcraft International, said the event reflects the rapid growth of India’s entertainment infrastructure. “India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” he said. A “first-ever performance by Ye at this scale”, he added, shows how prepared the country is to host global live spectacles.

The concert is being organised by White Fox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft International, combining major production houses to deliver a stadium-scale show aimed at meeting international benchmarks.