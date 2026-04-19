Goa's Sadhvi Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at historic finale

Sadhvi Sail from Goa was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 on Saturday, April 18, at the 61st grand finale of the national pageant held in Bhubaneswar. The event brought together 30 contestants representing different states on a single stage. Rajnandini Pawar of Maharashtra was named first runner-up, while Sree Advaita, representing the Union Territories, finished as second runner-up.

The latest edition carried added significance, marking the second time the pageant has been held after a break in its annual schedule, a disruption that previously occurred in 2021.

This year’s finale also set multiple firsts. KIIT became the first university in India to host the Femina Miss India finale, and the event marked the first time it was staged at this scale in eastern India. The theme, “Connecting the DOTS” — Daughters of This Soil — focused on celebrating the diversity and strength of Indian women.

Organisers also introduced a structural change, allowing state-level franchises to conduct their own competitions for the first time, with winners advancing to the national stage.

In the run-up to the finale, contestants engaged with Odisha’s cultural heritage through visits to the Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga Beach, Puri Beach and the Mukteswar Temple, and participated in celebrations of Pana Sankranti, the Odia New Year.

The event was organised through a collaboration between Worldwide Media and KIIT, formalised via a memorandum of understanding in the presence of KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta.

Speaking after her win, Sail described the moment as “surreal”. “It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity,” she said, adding that the contestants shared a strong bond throughout the competition. Calling her fellow participants winners, she said, “Aur mere liye meri saari, saari sakhiyan aaj ke liye winners hai… hum Bharat ka naam pure vishwa mein roshan kare.”

Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledged challenges but credited organisers and mentors for their support, including the role of KIIT University and the Femina team in ensuring contestants were guided throughout.

Sail said she now looks ahead to representing India internationally with “honesty, integrity and compassion”. “There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning,” she added, confirming she will represent the country at the Miss World 2027 pageant.

She also encouraged young people to focus on authenticity. “Do not compare yourself with anyone. Your authenticity is your biggest strength,” she said, noting that she began her preparation just three months before the competition.

First runner-up Rajnandini Pawar described her experience as “extremely beautiful” and emphasised perseverance. “If you truly desire something, the universe works to help you achieve it,” she said.

Members of the jury highlighted the importance of personality and stage presence alongside appearance. Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis said the deciding factors for a winner include “personality, inner presence and poise”, while also praising Bhubaneswar as a “city of temples”.

Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, attending the event, said, “This is my first time in Bhubaneswar… I will explore and have some good food… go to a beach and the temples,” encouraging contestants to “do your best and feel your best”.

Organisers also showcased an initiative blending traditional Indian handloom with global fashion, underlining the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing modern design.

Participants and guests described the pageant as more than a competition, calling it a platform for empowerment, self-discovery and representation of values such as intelligence, culture and compassion.