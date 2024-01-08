At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, 'The Bear' emerged as the winner of the best comedy series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ayo Edebiri, who portrays the character Sydney in 'The Bear', bagged a Golden Globe for her performance. Jeremy Allen White, another star of the series, also won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor.

'The Bear', an American comedy-drama series, was created by Christopher Storer and first premiered on Hulu on June 23, 2022.

The series features Jeremy Allen White as a young, award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop.

The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.