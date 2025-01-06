The 82nd Golden Globe Awards brought glitz, glamour, and recognition to the best in film and television on Sunday night (early Monday morning in India). Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony aired live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS, Paramount+, and Lionsgate Play for Indian audiences.

"Emilia Perez" emerged as a standout, bagging awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Non-English Language Film. Zoe Saldana's riveting performance earned her Best Supporting Actress, while the film's track, El Mal, secured Best Original Song.

In the drama category, "The Brutalist" took home Best Motion Picture - Drama, with Adrien Brody crowned Best Actor in a Drama and Brady Corbet named Best Director.

Other notable film wins included "Flow" as Best Animated Film and "Wicked" for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan won in musical or comedy acting categories for "The Substance" and "A Different Man", respectively.

On the TV front, FX’s "Shogun" clinched Best Drama Series, while stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada earned acting accolades. HBO's "Hacks" secured Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy, with Jean Smart adding another Globe to her shelf for her lead performance.

Netflix’s "Baby Reindeer" dominated the limited series category, winning Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, alongside Jessica Gunning's win for her role.

Comedy specials weren’t left behind, with Ali Wong earning Best Stand-Up Performance on Television for "Ali Wong: Single Lady."

Legend Viola Davis received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ted Danson accepted the Carol Burnett Award, marking significant moments in the evening.

This year’s Globes reflected greater diversity, with international films like "I'm Still Here" (Brazil) and "All We Imagine as Light" (France/India/Luxembourg/Netherlands) also making their mark.

Here’s a quick rundown of major winners:

Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Emilia Perez

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Drama Series: Shogun

Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Best Animated Film: Flow

The event marked the second Golden Globes under a revamped voting body, promising an even broader celebration of talent across the globe.