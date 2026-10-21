The Golden Globes awards committee has rejected Lionsgate’s bid to enter Michael, the biographical film about pop icon Michael Jackson, in the Musical or Comedy category at the 2027 ceremony, leaving the film provisionally placed in the drama race.

The decision was first reported by Gold Derby. The film, which stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, will compete for one of six available nominations in the drama category if the ruling stands. Its potential competitors include Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Los Javis’ La Bola Negra.

Lionsgate can appeal the decision before the October 31 submission deadline. If the studio challenges the ruling, the Golden Globes awards committee will review the appeal.

The committee’s decision is significant because the film features music from Jackson’s career, but the awards body’s rules stipulate that a musical must be a comedy or drama in which songs are used alongside spoken dialogue to advance the plot.

The ruling will not affect the film’s supporting actor and supporting actress campaigns, as those categories do not distinguish between genres. Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who portray Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, respectively, can therefore continue to compete in their respective categories.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces Jackson’s rise to fame, from his early years performing with his brothers in the Jackson 5 during the 1960s to his Bad tour in the late 1980s.

Jaafar Jackson plays the singer in his feature film debut, while Juliano Valdi portrays Jackson during his childhood. Domingo and Long appear as his parents.

Released in April 2026, the film has also set the stage for a possible continuation of Jackson’s story on screen. Actor Miles Teller, who plays the singer’s lawyer and manager John Branca, confirmed in May that a sequel was being planned.