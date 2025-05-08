The Golden Globe Awards are expanding their scope to include podcasts, marking a first in the event’s history. Organisers announced a new award for Podcast of the Year, set to launch at the 83rd Golden Globes on January 11, 2026.

The addition reflects the growing influence of podcasts as a mainstream storytelling platform. Both audio and video formats will be eligible, and the award will recognise work that made a significant cultural or creative impact over the past year.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognise new forms of storytelling,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations.”

The 25 most popular podcasts will be considered for the award, with six finalists to be named ahead of the ceremony. Eligibility rules and criteria are expected to be released in the coming weeks.