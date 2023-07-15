The first film of the successful Golmaal franchise came out in 2006. It has now evolved into one of Bollywood's most popular and lucrative comedy shows. The first movie, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Ajay Devgn as Gopal, Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, and Sharman Joshi as Laxman.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting information on the fifth feature in the franchise, which has previously produced four successful films. Rohit Shetty has provided a significant update on the fifth episode in a recent interview.

After finishing the Khatron Ke Khiladi filming in South Africa, Rohit Shetty only recently returned. When asked about his future intentions, he said he will concentrate on Singham 3.

The director shared, “It is such a co-incidence, but my last ‘Singham’ release was in 2014 and that was also the first season I hosted for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. This time around, I have wrapped the season of KKK shoot and will next dive into ‘Singham 3.’ Right now, all our focus is on prepping for ‘Singham’ and then begin shooting for it in the next 2-3 months. For the next year, all my focus and energy are on that. Only after that, will we think of other projects, but yes, definitely ‘Golmaal 5’ is on the cards.” Rohit Shetty also added that Signham 4 script is locked. Well, it's good news for Golmaal and Singham fans.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Golmaal 4 was the final film in the series.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will return to hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on television. The participants just finished filming the twelfth season of the stunt-based programme and have now returned to Mumbai.