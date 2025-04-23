A new Korean police drama featuring former athletes fighting crime will premiere globally on Prime Video starting May 31. "Good Boy" stars Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun as ex-medal winners who join forces as police officers to battle a powerful criminal organisation.

The series follows Yun Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum), a former gold medal boxer whose career ends after an unfair expulsion from his team. He finds a second chance through special recruitment into the police force, where he meets and becomes immediately smitten with fellow officer Ji Han-na.

Kim So-hyun plays Han-na, a former shooting prodigy whose promising athletic career was derailed by public criticism and a stress-induced medical condition. Like Dong-ju, she joins the police department through special recruitment, following in her father's footsteps.

Rounding out the main cast are Lee Sang-yi as silver medalist Kim Jong-hyeon, who also happens to be Han-na's ex-boyfriend, along with Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok as fellow members of their unconventional police team.

The series is helmed by director Sim Na-yeon, known for acclaimed shows "Beyond Evil" and "The Good Bad Mother," with a script by Lee Dae-il, writer of "Life on Mars" and "Bring It On, Ghost."