Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila" is garnering acclaim, despite initial warnings from colleagues in the film industry. The actress recently shared her journey of transformation for the role, shedding light on the challenges she faced.

In a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti revealed that she gained 16 kilos to embody the character of Amarjot Kaur, the wife and singing partner of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Despite concerns from her peers, who cautioned her against taking on the role, Parineeti trusted her instincts and committed to the project wholeheartedly.

Starring in an Imtiaz Ali film was a dream come true for Parineeti, although it came with sacrifices. The prolonged shooting schedule of "Chamkila" resulted in missed work opportunities for the actress. She candidly shared, "As I was shooting for Chamkila for over two years, I lost out on a lot of work. I looked my worst, and people were speculating I am pregnant, I have done Botox, and all sorts of rumours were there about me."

Despite the challenges and speculations surrounding her appearance, Parineeti remained undeterred in her commitment to the role. Drawing inspiration from actors like Vidya Balan and transformations in Hollywood, she embraced the challenges of her character portrayal.

Parineeti's personal life intersected with her professional journey during the production of "Amar Singh Chamkila," as she married politician Raghav Chadha while still carrying the extra weight gained for the role. Reflecting on her wedding photos, she remarked, "I got married with all the weight that I had gained, so whenever I look at my wedding pictures, I will only be reminded of Chamkila."

"Amar Singh Chamkila," starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, has received positive reviews since its release on Netflix. Parineeti's bold transformation and dedication to her character have contributed to the film's success, showcasing her versatility as an actor.