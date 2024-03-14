The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 18 Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for displaying obscene and vulgar content, despite multiple warnings.

The government has confirmed that this ban extends nationwide, affecting 19 websites, 10 applications, and 57 social media handles of these OTT platforms. The decision comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to regulate online content and protect viewers.

19 Websites, 10 Apps, and 57 Social Media Handles of OTT platforms blocked nationwide Content in violation of the IT Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, to block 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly emphasized the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity; vulgarity and abuse under the guise of 'creative expression. On March 12 Thakur announced that 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene and vulgar content have been taken down.

The recent decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in consultation with other ministry departments of the Government of India and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, and women's rights. and child rights.

A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, and vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance.

The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.