“Government cannot control what we say on television”: Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night

Jimmy Kimmel received a standing ovation from his studio audience on September 22 during his return to late-night television following a week-long suspension.

The pause came after remarks he made about the MAGA movement’s reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk drew criticism from FCC Chair Brendan Carr and several network affiliates.

Kimmel opened the show with an emotional monologue, referencing Jack Paar’s return to The Tonight Show in 1960. “As I was saying before I was interrupted…,” he said, acknowledging the abrupt halt to his program last week.

He addressed the suspension directly, emphasising the importance of free expression. “Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television,” Kimmel said.

He also expressed sympathy for Kirk’s family, clarifying that he had never intended to make light of the tragedy or blame any group for the act. “That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make,” he added.

The host also framed the incident in a global context, comparing U.S. freedoms to restrictions faced by comedians in countries like Russia and parts of the Middle East. “Our freedom to speak is what they admire most about this country,” Kimmel said, calling attempts to pressure ABC affiliates “un-American.”

Despite the controversy, Kimmel continued to include humour targeting former President Donald Trump. Referring to Trump’s past criticism of his show’s ratings, he quipped, “He did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly.”

The incident sparked a broader debate about media, government influence, and political polarisation in the United States. Kimmel’s return appeared to resonate with fans, many of whom welcomed him with chants and applause.